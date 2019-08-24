Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average target price and a 43.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.