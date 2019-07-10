Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.