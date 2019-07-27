Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.53 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.