Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyanotech Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 420.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 14.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.