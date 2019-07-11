Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.55 N/A -0.55 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyanotech Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Cyanotech Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.79 beta which makes it 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 80.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.