Contrasting of CVR Partners LP (UAN) and Its Peers

We are comparing CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CVR Partners LP has 39.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 34.65% of CVR Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.42% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVR Partners LP and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners LP 0.00% -10.00% -4.10% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CVR Partners LP and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners LP N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CVR Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.62

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVR Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year CVR Partners LP has weaker performance than CVR Partners LP’s peers.

Liquidity

CVR Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.95 and has 2.02 Quick Ratio. CVR Partners LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVR Partners LP.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Partners LP is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s rivals are 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

CVR Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVR Partners LP’s peers beat CVR Partners LP on 4 of the 4 factors.