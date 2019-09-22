Contrasting of CVR Partners LP (UAN) and Its Peers

We are comparing CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CVR Partners LP has 39.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 34.65% of CVR Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.42% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has CVR Partners LP and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CVR Partners LP
|0.00%
|-10.00%
|-4.10%
|Industry Average
|71.49%
|16.84%
|3.90%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing CVR Partners LP and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CVR Partners LP
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|250.30M
|350.12M
|17.95
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CVR Partners LP and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CVR Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|2.00
|2.62
The rivals have a potential upside of 53.45%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVR Partners LP and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CVR Partners LP
|6.04%
|8.6%
|13.48%
|11.91%
|18.13%
|18.82%
|Industry Average
|5.16%
|8.28%
|12.05%
|38.43%
|22.36%
|54.28%
For the past year CVR Partners LP has weaker performance than CVR Partners LP’s peers.
Liquidity
CVR Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 2.95 and has 2.02 Quick Ratio. CVR Partners LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVR Partners LP.
Risk and Volatility
CVR Partners LP is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s rivals are 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.
Dividends
CVR Partners LP does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CVR Partners LP’s peers beat CVR Partners LP on 4 of the 4 factors.
