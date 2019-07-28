Contrasting of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Both CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.28 N/A -0.79 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 32 0.89 N/A 0.04 835.35

Table 1 highlights CVD Equipment Corporation and Powell Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Powell Industries Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CVD Equipment Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Powell Industries Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CVD Equipment Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powell Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CVD Equipment Corporation and Powell Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Powell Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus target price and a 3.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares and 60.2% of Powell Industries Inc. shares. About 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.5% of Powell Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation has weaker performance than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.