Contrasting of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.33 N/A -0.79 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 28 15.42 N/A 0.83 53.73

Table 1 highlights CVD Equipment Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CVD Equipment Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

CVD Equipment Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Intelligent Systems Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CVD Equipment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares and 33.5% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares. Insiders owned 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% Intelligent Systems Corporation -8.38% 24.45% 124.7% 246.23% 494.03% 244.35%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.