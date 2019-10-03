Contrasting of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CVB Financial Corp. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CVB Financial Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial Corp. 9.10% 1.40% Industry Average 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CVB Financial Corp. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial Corp. 132.51M 21 17.66 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

CVB Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CVB Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVB Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year CVB Financial Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CVB Financial Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVB Financial Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.