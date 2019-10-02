Contrasting of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Since Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 30 4.41 13.11M -2.65 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 38 0.00 18.13M -20.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cutera Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 43,540,352.04% -65.6% -34.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 47,622,800.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cutera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Silk Road Medical Inc which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Silk Road Medical Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cutera Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Silk Road Medical Inc’s consensus price target is $47, while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of Cutera Inc. shares and 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Cutera Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Cutera Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Cutera Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.