Contrasting of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

We will be comparing the differences between Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera Inc. 22 2.60 N/A -2.65 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 2 14.37 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cutera Inc. and Medigus Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cutera Inc. and Medigus Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 10.91% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Cutera Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Medigus Ltd. has 6.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year Cutera Inc. had bullish trend while Medigus Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cutera Inc. beats Medigus Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.