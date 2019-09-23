Contrasting of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.24 N/A 6.61 19.21 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.49 N/A 0.38 43.55

Demonstrates Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Welbilt Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Welbilt Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welbilt Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Welbilt Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Welbilt Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Welbilt Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.02% and an $147 consensus target price. Welbilt Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a -0.47% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Curtiss-Wright Corporation seems more appealing than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Welbilt Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 99.82% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Welbilt Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation was less bullish than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Welbilt Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.