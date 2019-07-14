Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 7.67 N/A -0.98 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Curis Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 94.5%. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 163.84% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.