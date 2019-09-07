Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Curis Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Curis Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 60.5%. Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.28%. Competitively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.