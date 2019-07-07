Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is a contrast between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 6.10 N/A -0.98 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Curis Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.