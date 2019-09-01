Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Since Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Curis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 2.8%. Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.28%. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Curis Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.