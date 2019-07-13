Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 7.67 N/A -0.98 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.40 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 45.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares. Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.