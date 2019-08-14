Contrasting of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1.94 N/A -0.30 0.00 Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -4.6% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -326% -183.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 7.1%. Insiders owned 41.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.51% -2.3% 24.74% -4.34% 51.02% 10.19%

For the past year Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.99% weaker performance while Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has 10.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.