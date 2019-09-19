Contrasting of CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.49 N/A 0.21 25.48

Table 1 demonstrates CUI Global Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CUI Global Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. CUI Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CUI Global Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.9% and 27.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. had bearish trend while Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. beats CUI Global Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.