Contrasting of CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Its Rivals

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CUI Global Inc. has 42.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CUI Global Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.10% -22.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing CUI Global Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CUI Global Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

The peers have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CUI Global Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. has -39.02% weaker performance while CUI Global Inc.’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CUI Global Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. CUI Global Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CUI Global Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that CUI Global Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

CUI Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CUI Global Inc.’s peers beat CUI Global Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.