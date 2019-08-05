Contrasting of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 104.15 N/A -2.11 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 96 56.10 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cue Biopharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cue Biopharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively the consensus target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -4.89% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.