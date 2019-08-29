Contrasting of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.