Contrasting of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. has 21.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cue Biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cue Biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cue Biopharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.