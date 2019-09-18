Contrasting of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Since Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 92.81 N/A -2.11 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.