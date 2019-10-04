Contrasting of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cue Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,915,662.65% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 91,195,372.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 163.16% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.