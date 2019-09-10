Contrasting of CTS Corporation (CTS) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Both CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 2.12 N/A 1.51 20.83 LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CTS Corporation and LG Display Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CTS Corporation and LG Display Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LG Display Co. Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, LG Display Co. Ltd. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. CTS Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CTS Corporation and LG Display Co. Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CTS Corporation has a consensus target price of $34, and a 8.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares and 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares. CTS Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37%

For the past year CTS Corporation has 21.75% stronger performance while LG Display Co. Ltd. has -26.37% weaker performance.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats LG Display Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.