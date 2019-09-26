Contrasting of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.20 N/A -0.62 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CTI BioPharma Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTI BioPharma Corp. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that CTI BioPharma Corp. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.