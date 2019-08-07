Contrasting of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.52 N/A -0.62 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.98 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see CTI BioPharma Corp. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTI BioPharma Corp. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,564.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.