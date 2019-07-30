Contrasting of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

This is a contrast between CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.63 N/A -0.62 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.67 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CTI BioPharma Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CTI BioPharma Corp. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CTI BioPharma Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 43.80% and its average price target is $85.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.