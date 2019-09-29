Contrasting of CSP Inc. (CSPI) and Its Competitors

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of CSP Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CSP Inc. has 11.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CSP Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 20,836,445.11% 51.10% 27.20% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CSP Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 2.79M 13 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CSP Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 89.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSP Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year CSP Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. are 3.5 and 3. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s peers have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSP Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that CSP Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s peers are 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

CSP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CSP Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.