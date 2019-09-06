Contrasting of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

We will be comparing the differences between CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International Inc. 46 1.88 N/A 2.19 23.45 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 7.24 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see CSG Systems International Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CSG Systems International Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CSG Systems International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. CSG Systems International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are CSG Systems International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tenable Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28% Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93%

For the past year CSG Systems International Inc. has stronger performance than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats Tenable Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.