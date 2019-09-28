Contrasting of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 1.85 8.63M 0.50 9.26 Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 0.32 30.48M -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Crown Crafts Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crown Crafts Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 162,523,540.49% 12.5% 9.2% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 10,732,394,366.20% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk & Volatility

Crown Crafts Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Sequential Brands Group Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crown Crafts Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 49%. Insiders held 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Crown Crafts Inc. beats Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.