Contrasting of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Its Peers

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 9.20% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. N/A 5 9.26 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Crown Crafts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 126.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Crafts Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Crown Crafts Inc.’s competitors have 30.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Crafts Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Crown Crafts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Crown Crafts Inc.