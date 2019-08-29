Contrasting of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Both Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.68 N/A 0.50 9.26 Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.72 N/A 1.50 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crown Crafts Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc. Hanesbrands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Crown Crafts Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hanesbrands Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Crown Crafts Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Hanesbrands Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crown Crafts Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Hanesbrands Inc. is $17, which is potential 24.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crown Crafts Inc. and Hanesbrands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 95.7%. Crown Crafts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Hanesbrands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Hanesbrands Inc. has 28.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Hanesbrands Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Crown Crafts Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.