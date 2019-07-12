Contrasting of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 5.40% 1.90% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) N/A 123 80.99 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

With consensus price target of $131.5, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has a potential downside of -2.02%. The potential upside of the rivals is 86.93%. Given Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 2.85% -0.13% 7.43% 14.77% 23.19% 17.13% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has weaker performance than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s peers have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s competitors beat Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.