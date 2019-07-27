Contrasting of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 8.11 N/A 1.43 8.88 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 54 1.84 N/A 0.65 88.71

Demonstrates Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Helmerich & Payne Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s potential upside is 45.13% and its average target price is $69.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.9% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 2.18% 7.74% 5.15% -14.16% -9.82% 16.03% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 1.38% -3.66% 2.53% -7.45% -16.86% 20.84%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.