Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 46.05%. Competitively the average price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 221.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 72.8% respectively. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.