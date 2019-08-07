Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

We are contrasting Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.36 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 47.21% upside potential and an average target price of $20.33. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 587.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.