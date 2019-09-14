Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cronos Group Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 71.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.75. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 408.47% and its consensus price target is $3. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.