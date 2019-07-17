Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.33, and a 35.62% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 339.71% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.