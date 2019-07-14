Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Cronos Group Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Cronos Group Inc. has a 42.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127 consensus price target and a 77.52% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.