Contrasting of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Since Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.