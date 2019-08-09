Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2109.45 N/A -3.74 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, and a 24.00% upside potential. Competitively Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, with potential downside of -15.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 31.6% respectively. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Sesen Bio Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.