Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2039.52 N/A -3.74 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 25.51% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 178.16% and its consensus target price is $1. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.