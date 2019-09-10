Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1892.82 N/A -3.74 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 236.39 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 36.47%. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -33.57% and its average price target is $11. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 99.4%. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.