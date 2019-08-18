Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

We will be comparing the differences between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1963.14 N/A -3.74 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 98.62 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 30.39% upside potential and an average price target of $62. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 199.11% and its consensus price target is $13.4. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.