Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

We are contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1249.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

$50 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.80%. Competitively the consensus price target of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is $7.75, which is potential -100.00% downside. The data provided earlier shows that CRISPR Therapeutics AG appears more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.