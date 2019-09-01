Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

We are contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, and a 34.17% upside potential. Competitively Codexis Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 60.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Codexis Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 92.2%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.