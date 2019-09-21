Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1919.01 N/A -3.74 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 28.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.