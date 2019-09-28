Contrasting of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 47 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 68,405,365.13% -50.9% -39.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,543,769,539.97% -118.3% -34.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, and a 46.36% upside potential.

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.